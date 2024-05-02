Safilo signs perpetual license agreement with David Beckham brand

Safilo Group, the Italian eyewear giant, has entered a perpetual license agreement with Authentic Brands Group for David Beckham Eyewear, replacing the previous contract set to expire in 2030.

Under this new deal, Safilo will retain control over the entire value chain, from design to global distribution, with David Beckham leading the creative direction.

David Beckham introduced his inaugural Eyewear by David Beckham collection in 2020, following an announcement in 2019. Collaborating closely with Safilo, Beckham infused his global style icon status into the collection, offering sunglasses and optical frames characterized by craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and subtle yet distinctive design elements.

Since its debut, Eyewear by David Beckham has garnered a worldwide fanbase, the Padua-based company said in a statement. The collections feature an iconic 'Talisman' detail, inspired by the wings of a bird, which are meant to symbolise power, protection, and freedom. This signature detail, along with Beckham's monogram, depict the brand's blend of elegance and individuality.

“We started 2024 with significant news on our licensed portfolio, with the early renewal of some of our most important partnerships. This new agreement now marks another milestone within our strategy. By transforming David Beckham into a perpetual license, we secure another cornerstone of our portfolio with one of the most successful eyewear brands of recent years. Since the beginning of our fruitful collaboration in 2019, we have always offered our customer and final consumers high-quality collections, which have grown the Eyewear by David Beckham collection to become a top male brand in the global premium segment and a great force in Safilo’s digital universe thanks to David’s global audience. We will continue to work together to further maximize the brand awareness and its global penetration.” - said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

“I continue to look forward to more years of creation and innovation with the fantastic team at Safilo. I am so proud of what we have achieved since our first Eyewear by David Beckham collection in 2020, which is down to the hard work and collaboration with a brilliant and creative team,” said David Beckham. “While continuing to focus on developing standout styles, I am excited to see where we will take the business in the future.”