Salesforce is the heart of modern customer relationship management.

FIRE is the operational engine of wholesale sales.

Together, they are not two systems.

They form one integrated revenue architecture.

Many fashion brands successfully use Salesforce as their CRM.

Accounts are structured.

Opportunities are tracked.

Forecasts are transparent.

Customer histories are documented.

But in wholesale, CRM alone is not enough.

What is missing is operational sales execution:

Preorder.

Order management.

Reorder.

Digital showroom.

Sell-out intelligence.

This is where FIRE works seamlessly with Salesforce.

Learn more about the integration:

https://www.fire-digital.com/en/products/products/b2b-portal

What Is the Right B2B Portal for Salesforce?

Many companies ask:

What is the most suitable B2B portal for Salesforce?

Salesforce is a powerful CRM system.

But Salesforce is not a specialised wholesale B2B portal designed for:

Digital collection presentation

Structured preorder processes

Variant and size matrix logic

Wholesale order workflows

Intelligent reorder management

Sell-out integration

A suitable B2B portal for Salesforce must integrate CRM data while enabling real sales execution.

FIRE fulfils exactly this role.

FIRE does not operate beside Salesforce.

FIRE operates with Salesforce.

Salesforce Manages Relationships. FIRE Manages Revenue.

Salesforce structures:

Leads

Accounts

Opportunities

Pipeline

Forecasts

Activities

FIRE structures:

Collections

Assortments

Preorder workflows

Order execution

Reorder logic

Sell-out performance

Salesforce knows which account has potential.

FIRE converts that potential into measurable revenue.

Only together do they create a complete wholesale sales process.

Credits: FIRE

A Closed Revenue Loop

With Salesforce + FIRE, the process becomes:

Lead in Salesforce

Opportunity

→ Transfer to FIRE

→ Digital collection presentation

→ Structured preorder

→ Order creation

→ Reorder intelligence

→ Sell-out feedback

→ CRM optimisation

Pipeline meets performance.

Forecast meets reality.

CRM and operational sales execution work synchronously.

Native Integration – No Parallel Data Worlds

Salesforce remains the single source of truth for:

Accounts

Contacts

Activities

Opportunity status

ERP systems remain the single source of truth for:

Pricing

Availability

Inventory

Conditions

FIRE integrates via configurable middleware and synchronises:

Customer master data

Organisational structures

Forecast data

Order status

Performance indicators

No shadow master data.

No double maintenance.

No disconnected B2B systems.

FIRE activates Salesforce.

It does not replace it.

Why Generic B2B Portals Are Not Enough for Salesforce

Most standard B2B portals are transaction-driven.

Wholesale is sales-driven.

Generic portals are:

Catalogue-based

E-commerce-focused

Not built for preorder cycles

Not optimised for variant logic

Not structured around seasonal collections

Wholesale requires:

Emotional collection storytelling

Structured preorder conversations

Intelligent reorder management

Sell-out-based steering

FIRE was built specifically for this wholesale reality.

Not as a shop.

But as a sales system.

The Wholesale Memory Engine™

FIRE does not only capture orders.

FIRE structures the entire customer-level sales behaviour:

Presented styles

Clicked variants

Selected products

Rejected items

Reorder patterns

Sell-out dynamics

Decision cycles

This creates structured behavioural data.

That data enables:

Predictive forecasting

Intelligent reorder recommendations

Data-driven account prioritisation

AI-supported assortment optimisation

Early revenue risk detection

FIRE makes Salesforce AI-ready in operational wholesale.

Real Example: Salesforce + FIRE in Practice

An international fashion brand had been using Salesforce for years.

CRM processes were structured.

But wholesale execution was fragmented:

Collection presentations in PowerPoint

Preorders in Excel

Reorders via email

Manual performance reporting

Pipeline and actual order performance diverged.

After implementing FIRE:

Opportunities flowed directly into structured preorder workflows

Sales teams worked in a digital showroom

Reorder suggestions were based on real sell-out data

Performance automatically flowed back into Salesforce

Salesforce remained the CRM.

FIRE became the operational revenue engine.

Credits: FIRE

Measurable Business Impact

Within 12 months:

Business Impact

+8–12% higher preorder conversion

+10% improved reorder rate

–30% reduction in manual coordination

Faster decision-making cycles

Strategic Impact

Significantly improved forecast accuracy

Full transparency between pipeline and performance

Structured behavioural customer data

AI-ready sales architecture

CRM evolved from reporting tool to active revenue steering system.

Strategic Urgency: Sales Data Is Created Only Once

Wholesale sales data is generated in the moment of interaction.

If preorder and reorder processes are not structured:

Behavioural data is lost

AI potential remains unused

Forecasting remains subjective

Competitive advantage erodes

This data cannot be reconstructed retroactively.

Every season without a structured sales layer means lost intelligence.

Salesforce captures relationship data.

FIRE captures sales behaviour.

Together, they build a learning organisation.

Scalable Beyond Fashion

Although FIRE originated in fashion wholesale, its architecture applies to any industry with:

Complex assortments

Variant logic

Seasonal sales cycles

Reorder dynamics

Distribution networks

Such as:

Consumer goods

Footwear

Lifestyle brands

Beauty

Home & interior

Technical B2B manufacturers

Industrial distributors

The need is not defined by industry.

It is defined by sales complexity.

Executive Summary: The 5 Strategic Advantages

Salesforce evolves from CRM to revenue system. Preorder and reorder processes become structured instead of improvised. Forecasts are based on real performance, not pipeline assumptions. AI operates inside the sales process, not only in reporting. Wholesale digitalisation becomes independent of CRM or ERP transformation.

FAQ – Salesforce B2B Portal for Wholesale

Is Salesforce a complete B2B portal for wholesale sales?

No. Salesforce is primarily a customer relationship management system. It manages leads, accounts and opportunities, but it is not designed to run structured wholesale sales workflows such as digital showrooms, preorder processes or reorder management.

Why do companies using Salesforce need a wholesale B2B portal?

Companies often use Salesforce to manage pipeline and customer relationships. However, wholesale sales execution requires specialised capabilities such as collection presentation, variant selection, preorder workflows and order creation. A dedicated B2B portal complements Salesforce with these operational sales functions.

How does FIRE integrate with Salesforce?

FIRE connects to Salesforce through middleware-based integration. Customer data, opportunities and performance indicators are synchronised between systems, allowing sales teams to manage relationships in Salesforce and execute wholesale sales processes in FIRE.

What advantages does a Salesforce and B2B portal integration provide?

When Salesforce and a wholesale sales platform work together, pipeline management and order execution become connected. Opportunities can move directly into structured preorder workflows and real sales performance data flows back into the CRM.

Can FIRE work alongside existing Salesforce implementations?

Yes. FIRE is designed to complement Salesforce without replacing it. Salesforce remains the central CRM system, while FIRE operates as the operational wholesale sales platform connected to it.

Does FIRE support AI-driven wholesale sales insights?

Yes. FIRE captures behavioural sales data such as product interactions, assortment decisions and reorder patterns. This structured dataset can support AI-driven forecasting, demand analysis and sales optimisation.

Conclusion

Salesforce alone is CRM.

FIRE alone is wholesale execution.

Together, they form a revenue system.

CRM meets operational intelligence.

Pipeline meets performance.

Forecast meets reality.

Salesforce + FIRE work as one.

And transform customer relationships into measurable growth.

Credits: FIRE

About FIRE

FIRE is the leading wholesale sales, preorder, reorder and B2B platform for fashion brands and other B2B-driven industries.

FIRE was built as a wholesale sales layer between CRM, ERP and market execution.

It combines digital showroom presentation, structured preorder and reorder workflows, performance analytics and AI-powered recommendations into one integrated platform.

Middleware-based.

Upgrade-safe.

No data replication.

AI-ready.

Learn more:

https://www.fire-digital.com

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