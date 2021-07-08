Salvatore Ferragamo signs fragrance deal with Interparfums

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has signed a worldwide licensing deal with Inter Parfums, effective from October 2021.

The announcement comes just a month after Salvatore Ferragamo revealed that it was in negotiations with perfume manufacturer and distributor , Inter Parfums.

From October 2021, Inter Parfums will produce and distribute Ferragamo brand perfumes. The license will last for 10 years with a five-year optional term, subject to certain conditions, added both companies in a statement.

To ensure that the fragrance is produced in Italy, Salvatore Ferragamo said that Inter Parfums will operate through a wholly-owned Italian company, based in Florence to “assure the highest level of coordination with Ferragamo brand and its founding values”.

Leonardo Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, said in a statement: “Inter Parfums’ great competence and recognised professionalism make it the ideal partner to continue to develop the solid values of our brand as well as to maintain the ‘Italianness’ of the production.

“Its qualified commercial strength will also ensure a new boost to the business of our fragrances, which will be distributed through a carefully selected sales network.”

Until now, the Florentine label has developed its fragrances in-house.

Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive of Inter Parfums, Inc., added: “We are very proud that Salvatore Ferragamo has chosen Inter Parfums for this new partnership. Salvatore Ferragamo is in fact one of the most iconic and well-known brands in the luxury segment to which we want to dedicate all our attention for the best future development.

“The entry of Ferragamo in our portfolio represents a great opportunity to further develop our business in the fashion and luxury segment.”

Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie and Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, Guess, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef and Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the company’s products are sold in more than 120 countries.