SAP + FIRE: The best of both worlds in fashion wholesale.

Many fashion brands have been struggling for years with lengthy integration projects. SAP is implemented – but as soon as preorder, reorder, or wholesale sales come into play, new projects begin: additional tools, custom interfaces, months of coordination between IT and business teams.

What was intended as digitalisation quickly turns into an endless loop of integrations.

That is exactly why FIRE was built differently from the very beginning.

At the core of FIRE lies a proprietary middleware that deeply understands SAP and its specifics – from article and variant logic to pricing and condition models, organisational structures, supplying plants, and customer-specific extensions. Instead of reinventing the wheel with every project, FIRE brings this SAP intelligence out of the box.

The result: wholesale sales can be connected in weeks – not years.

SAP remains the stable ERP backbone.

FIRE becomes the modern sales and wholesale frontend.



Not as a replacement for SAP.

But as the perfect complement in wholesale sales – and the best sales tool for SAP when it comes to preorder and reorder.



Strong ERP. Weak Wholesale Sales Flow.

SAP excels at mapping complex enterprise processes:

Article master data

Pricing logic

Inventory management

Invoicing

Accounting

Supply chains

What SAP has historically not prioritised is the day-to-day fashion wholesale sales process:

Visual product presentation in a SAP digital showroom

Emotional collection work within a SAP preorder tool

Intuitive order capture in order management

Data-driven reorders with a SAP reorder tool

Real-time visibility into SAP sell-out integration and performance

As a result, reality often looks like this:

SAP for master data and transaction processing

Separate preorder and showroom tools

Excel for assortments

Email for reorders

PowerPoint for management

The outcome is a fragmented wholesale sales process – and a user experience that sees little operational adoption.

Not because SAP is bad.

But because SAP was never designed as a fashion wholesale sales experience.



FIRE Is the Wholesale Sales Frontend for SAP – Built for Fashion

Many platforms integrate with SAP.

FIRE operates as a modern sales experience layer on top of SAP.



FIRE benefits from years of hands-on experience with SAP in real fashion organisations — including complex pricing and condition models, variant generation, size runs, multi-organisation setups, market-specific requirements, and customer-specific extensions.

In short: FIRE knows SAP’s edge cases in fashion wholesale.

Not in theory.

But from the day-to-day operations of international brands.



FIRE covers the entire wholesale sales cycle and acts as a central fashion wholesale platform:

SAP digital showroom for visual collections

SAP preorder tool & order management

SAP reorder tool with reorder intelligence based on real sell-out data

SAP sell-out integration

Performance analytics

AI-supported sales recommendations

Integrated SAP B2B fashion portal

For sales teams, this means:

Working in an intuitive interface instead of SAP GUI

Styles, looks, and collections instead of material numbers

Customer potential instead of debtor lists

Assortments instead of line items

SAP remains the technical source of truth in the background.

FIRE is the operational wholesale sales interface in the market.



This clearly positions FIRE as the leading SAP wholesale sales software for fashion brands.

Native SAP Integration Without Shadow Systems

FIRE does not replicate data.

SAP remains the single source of truth.

Via its proprietary, configurable middleware, FIRE synchronises in real time:

Articles & variants

Prices & conditions

Availability

Customer master data

Orders

Delivery status

In doing so, FIRE fully respects SAP-specific complexities such as customer-specific conditions, tiered pricing, organisational structures, supplying plants, blocking logic, and custom extensions.

This means:

No duplicate data maintenance

No shadow master data

No diverging pricing logic

No asynchronous exports

FIRE integrates seamlessly into existing SAP landscapes – even historically grown setups.

FIRE activates SAP data – instead of copying it.

Upgrade-Safe: FIRE Supports SAP from ECC to S/4HANA

Many fashion brands are currently facing the transition from SAP ECC to S/4HANA — or are evaluating ERP options in parallel.

Thanks to its configurable middleware, FIRE can already be connected to existing SAP systems today – and later be reconnected to the upgraded ERP with minimal effort.

This means:

FIRE can go live productively before a S/4HANA upgrade

FIRE remains in place during the migration

FIRE is simply reconfigured afterwards

No re-onboarding of sales teams

No reimplementation in wholesale

Even in the case of a temporary switch to another ERP system, FIRE remains a stable wholesale sales layer.

Wholesale digitalisation with SAP is thus decoupled from ERP transformation.

The Integrated SAP B2B Portal — Generated from the Same Data at the Push of a Button

FIRE also functions as a fully fledged SAP B2B fashion portal for retail partners.

Without a separate system.

With a single click, an emotional, user-friendly B2B portal is generated from the same SAP and FIRE data:

Digital collections

Visual assortments

Simple self-service preorders

Transparent reorders

Personalised customer views

Sales and retail teams work on the same platform – with identical data.

No duplicate maintenance.

No separate B2B project.

No deviating pricing logic.

Reorder Intelligence Directly from SAP + Retail Sell-Out

FIRE combines SAP inventory data with real market performance:

Automated reorders

Prioritisation based on retail space productivity

Early detection of sell-through trends

Targeted replenishment

SAP provides inventory.

FIRE delivers revenue intelligence.



AI in Wholesale Sales — Not in the Backend

SAP optimises processes.

FIRE optimises decisions.



FIRE brings AI directly into wholesale sales:

Customer prioritisation

Upselling recommendations

Assortment optimisation

Identification of retail space gaps

Not retrospectively.

But operationally.



Measurable Results

At an international fashion brand using SAP with approximately CHF 600 million in wholesale revenue:

+6.1 % preorder revenue

–48 % samples

–30 % meeting time

+11.8 % reorder rate

–17 % dead stock

Conclusion

SAP is the foundation.

FIRE is the perfect complement in wholesale sales – for preorder, reorder, and B2B.

Together, they create an end-to-end fashion wholesale sales process – from article master data to retail sell-out.

Not as a collection of tools.

But as an integrated system.



SAP + FIRE: The best of both worlds in fashion wholesale.

About FIRE

FIRE is the leading wholesale sales, preorder, reorder, and B2B platform for fashion brands running SAP.

As a modern sales frontend for SAP, FIRE combines digital showroom, SAP preorder tool, order management, SAP reorder tool with reorder intelligence, SAP sell-out integration, performance analytics, AI-powered recommendations, and SAP B2B fashion portal into a single, end-to-end platform.

FIRE integrates seamlessly into existing SAP landscapes, understands the typical edge cases of the fashion industry, supports SAP upgrades through to S/4HANA, and translates ERP complexity into intuitive wholesale sales workflows.

The result: faster decisions, higher preorder performance, better reorders, less dead stock – and wholesale sales that finally work the way sales teams actually operate.

FIRE is used by leading fashion brands across Europe and worldwide to turn SAP into a true revenue system.