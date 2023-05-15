Senatex GmbH Is a Proud Tree Sponsor For 1,714 Trees

Senatex GmbH, based near Hanover, Germany, continues to expand its partnership with Plant-My-Tree with its eve in paradise brand.

For almost three years now, the climate protection project together with the organization of Plant-My-Tree from Mülheim an der Ruhr has been a matter close to our hearts. In this short time, together with a large number of very loyal, but also new eve in paradise partners, we have managed to plant more than 1,700 trees in Germany. Harald Kirsch, Head of Brand at Senatex GmbH

The last planting was on March 21, 2023, in the southern Harz region. Here, 324 trees were planted again thanks to the partnership. The eve in paradise team is proud to have once again contributed to the success of the project. The exact coordinates of the area are: 51°36’08.0″N 11°01’23.9″E

“For us it is important to have found with PLANT-MY-TREE® an organization that attaches importance to a regional, sustainable and long-term planting and is also TÜV-certified” informs Jule Lach, Marketing Manager of Senatex GmbH. At the next planting in the fall of 2023, another almost 200 eve in paradise trees will be planted again. “We will of course continue our climate protection project in the coming years, because every tree counts,” adds Harald Kirsch.