Seraphine appoints administrators

British maternity brand Seraphine has collapsed into administration and appointed Will Wright and Chris Pole from Interpath as joint administrators.

In a statement, Seraphine said it had been experiencing “trading challenges” in recent years, which have been “exacerbated by fragile consumer confidence which had negatively impacted sales”.

The award-winning international retailer of maternity and post-natal fashion, founded in 2002, gained global fans thanks to the Princess of Wales wearing its clothes during her three pregnancies. It has a flagship store located on Kensington High Street in London, its own e-commerce website, and several well-known stockists.

Seraphine unveils new brand identity. Credits: Seraphine.

In April 2025, Seraphine relaunched its brand identity, with a renewed focus on form, function, and fit, as it sought to break the negative connotations surrounding maternity-focused fashion through collections formulated by its in-house designers.

Following the new brand strategy, Seraphine worked with advisors from Interpath in May to secure extra investment to support the next phase of its growth.

However, Interpath notes that with “pressure on cashflow continuing to mount,” the director of the business sought to undertake an accelerated review of their investment options, including exploring options for sale and refinance. With no solvent options available, the directors decided to file for administration.

Seraphine's brand relaunch campaign. Credits: Seraphine.

Will Wright, UK chief executive of Interpath, said: “Over the past 23 years, Seraphine has grown to become a well-known and well-loved maternity brand, known for its blend of comfort and style.

“Unfortunately, the strong economic headwinds that have been impacting a number of the UK’s high street and online retailers, including rising costs and brittle consumer confidence, have proved too challenging to overcome.”

Interpath adds that the company ceased trading on July 7, and the “majority” of its 95 employees have been made redundant.

The joint administrators are now exploring options for the business and its assets, including the Seraphine brand.