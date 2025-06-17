Seraphine to explore strategic investment options as it eyes growth

Maternity brand Seraphine has commenced a process to identify a new investor as it looks towards its next phase of growth. The process is being overseen by advisors at Interpath, the firm confirmed to FashionUnited, with a variety of options being mulled, including, but not limited to, a new investor or a full sale.

The news shortly follows Seraphine’s relaunch in April 2025, which was supplemented by a new brand identity designed to align more closely with a “whole new paradigm” of pregnancy.

Hailed as a “new era” of communication, Seraphine had said it wished to dismantle negative connotations surrounding maternity-focused fashion through collections formulated by in-house designers.

Search for new investment follows brand relaunch

Now, the British label is seemingly looking to further scale this concept through an additional investment that it hopes will drive the business forward in the next phase of its growth journey.

While both Seraphine and Interpath were not able to provide an on-the-record statement to FashionUnited in regards to the matter, the brand’s chief design and creative officer, Annie Holt, had told The Industry.Fashion in an earlier report: “As we build on the momentum of our recent brand relaunch and website re-platform, this is a natural next step in Seraphine’s journey.

“We’ve redefined what maternity fashion can be – placing design, functionality, and confidence at the heart of every piece. As we look to the future, this process is about finding the right partner to support and accelerate that vision, while staying true to the pregnant women we design for every day.”