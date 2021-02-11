Shaun Wills returns to Superdry as CFO

Superdry has announced the return of former chief financial officer (CFO) Shaun Wills to the company where he will take up the same position.

Wills, who spent three years at the company between 2012 and 2015 as CFO, joins from Marks & Spencer’s where he was finance director for the retailer’s clothing and home department.

Wills had been in that role since April 2018 and was credited with playing a key role in developing and implementing Marks & Spencer’s ongoing transformation strategy.

He will join the company’s board as an executive director at the end of April.

“Over the past three years, [Wills] has gained experience as a finance director at the very highest level in retail at Marks & Spencer, and he knows our brand and business well,” CEO Julain Dunkertn said in a statement. “This will be invaluable as we emerge from the challenges of Covid and accelerate the reset of Superdry.”

Wills commented: “I am delighted to be returning to Superdry, a world class brand which I am really passionate about. This is a great opportunity to work with the Board, Julian and all the team to accelerate the reset of the business and restore Superdry to its rightful position as a leading global brand.”