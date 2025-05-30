Shein reportedly eyeing Hong Kong listing as London IPO plans halt

Shein is seemingly changing course. The Chinese fast fashion giant is believed to now be looking to Hong Kong for its initial public offering (IPO) after plans to list in London grinded to a halt.

According to sources for Reuters, Shein has turned to Hong Kong after it failed to get Chinese regulators to approve of its London Stock Exchange plans.

While one source said the e-tailer is planning to file a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong stock exchange in the coming weeks, two other sources suggested Shein is hoping to go public in the region within the year.

Shein had been pursuing a listing in the UK since early 2024 after previously looking to New York for its IPO. In the US, it already faced opposition from politicians who had argued to block the filing, calling for better disclosure of Shein’s Chinese operations.

The company then turned to London as an alternative route, yet was also confronted by similar challenges from local market authorities, NGOs and fashion industry leaders.

By April 2025, however, it was reported that the retailer had received approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the London IPO, and thus notified the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

While Shein had anticipated backing from the CSRC, a source for Reuters said the company experienced an unforeseen delay and limited communication from the organisation.

Further factors, like allegations that Shein’s products utilised cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, had also complicated the London IPO, Reuters noted.

FashionUnited has contacted Shein with a request to comment.