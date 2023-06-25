Skechers sues Steve Madden over alleged design infringement

Footwear company Skechers has filed a lawsuit against Steve Madden, claiming that Madden's "Kennie" sneaker incorporates a design mark resembling Skechers' own mark in a "confusingly similar" manner.

The lawsuit, filed in a California District court, alleges that Madden's mark shares similar proportions, thickness, and placement with Skechers' marks.

Skechers, which owns over 40 federally registered trademarks related to the "S" mark, argues that consumers may mistake the two brands due to their overlapping customer base, according to Footwear News. Steve Madden's general counsel dismissed the lawsuit, asserting that the Kennie shoe design was not influenced by Skechers and bears little resemblance to Skechers' "S" logo.

This is not the first time Skechers has taken legal action against brands over design similarities. Earlier this year, the litigious shoe brand settled trademark infringement disputes with Brooks and Hermès, and in 2021, it reached a resolution with Easy Spirit over alleged copies of two Skechers shoe styles, reported Footwear News.