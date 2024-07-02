SS25 Men's Fashion Week Insights with Fashion Snoops
Join FS' experts on July 16th · 11am EDT (4pm BST) for a live recap of the key insights from the most recent fashion weeks. This comprehensive webinar will explore leading trends in men's, young men’s, and accessories, including themes, colors, key items, materials, pattern + graphics, and details.
SPEAKERS:
Michael Fisher · VP and Creative Director of Menswear
Jason Vernon Kress · Senior Strategist of Menswear
Michael Leahy · Analyst of Menswear + Youth
Nia Silva · Director of Materials
Anush Mirbegian · Director of Footwear + Accessories
Lisa McCandless · Creative Director of Pattern + Graphics
