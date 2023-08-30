Superdry delays FY results, suspends trading of shares

Superdry announced Wednesday it has temporarily suspended the trading of its shares on the stock exchange after delaying its full-year results.

The British fashion retailer said in a statement that it is working with its auditor, RSM UK Audit LLP, “to complete the final technical points of the audit of its FY23 results and expects to announce later this week”.

It said the delay was a result of “normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM is auditing the company”.