Support Shanghai Fashion Week SS21

After a special season of its digital debut in early 2020, SS2021 Shanghai Fashion Week will open from Thursday 8th October with a line-up featuring showcase, trade fairs, and diverse events. The event will run physically, under Chinese government’s COVID-19 Guidelines for events and activities.

This year witnesses the 18th anniversary of Shanghai Fashion Week, which indicates the fashion week is growing to a mature period. Fashion is like a runway that will never reach the end. It connects the past and the present. People appreciate, think, extract the most pleasing elements of their true self, and move toward a future full of expectations. The theme of SS2021 Shanghai Fashion Week is ‘Eternal Runway’, which expresses attitude and expectation from Shanghai Fashion Week during the pandemic COVID-19.

“Compared with past seasons, the pace of Shanghai Fashion Week's subsequent development will slow down and gradually become more stable, focusing on the enhancement and enrichment of the connotation for each sector”, said Xiaolei Lv, Deputy Secretary-general of Shanghai Fashion Week Organization.

The SS2021 SHFW Schedule hosts over 90 brands’ showcase. The main runway venue will still be located in the heart of Shanghai, with “Fashion Water Cube” rising up from the Taiping Lake Park， bring collections of ready-to-wear fashion brands. LABELHOOD will bring Chinese emerging designers’ showcase in One East Plaza by Huangpu River. SIFS showcases bridal and evening in HKRI Taikoo Hui while KIDSWEAR presents children’s wear in 800 SHOW.

The show schedule features Chinese fashion brands with Lily and Cabbeen as opening and closing shows. The shows and presentations by well acclaimed Chinese fashion brands and designers include ANGEL CHEN, MING MA, LEAF XIA, YES BY YESIR, C+ PLUS SERIES, WAN HUNG, DAMOWANG, MUKZIN, LE FAME, STAFFONLY, SHUSHU/TONG, 8ON8, YIRANTIAN, YUEQI QI, CORNERSTONE, GARCON BY GCOGCN, LUMINOUS, VEECO ZHAO, JACQUES WEI, YOUWEI, YOEYYOU, WANGFENG. Brands such as RUI, YOHKAEN, YUHAN WANG, NODRESS, SHIE LYU will be new faces of this edition.

In trade fair schedule, MODE Shanghai Fashion Tradeshow will celebrate its 12th edition. During 10th to 13th October, the tradeshow will introduce ULIO SPACE A MATERIAL UTOPIA EXHIBITION, which focuses on new textile material with participation of Dupoint’s SORONA®, Lenzing’s TENCEL™ and several more Chinese companies. MODE Shanghai will join hands with other six major exhibitions, to upgrade "Asia's largest order season". ONTIMESHOW, Showroom Shanghai and NOVA by DFO, TUBE SHOWROOM, and not SHOWROOM, which already cooperated several times, will continue to come this year. IGFD SHOWROOM will be the new partner to enhance the trade business between China and European market.

In addition, a series of events will be organized during the fashion week period. Yehyehyeh will continue to bring 3rd edition of SHAN FUTURE FORUM in both physical and digital way, partnering with Copenhagen Fashion Summit. A physical gala dinner event will be held, digitally live streaming with Milan’s GREEN CARPET event. CLUB ADVENTUBE and FARFETCH OPEN DOORS POP UP SPACE will support Chinese and overseas designer brands in a way of pop-up exhibition. British retailer Harrods will again come to Shanghai and present HARRODS STUDIO, bringing Harrods’ exclusive physically and connecting with Chinese audience in social media live-stream ways. GQ China will hold a fashion party themed UPSIDE DOWN to support Chinese designers in post-pandemic periods. After partnering with BoF China Prize last year, YU HOLDINGS will work with Shanghai Fashion Week to launch YU PRIZE with continuous support to Chinese creative talents.

Centering on fashion industry, other sectional events will take place in the downtown, bringing fashion to the public. After a successful digital collaborations with TMALL in late March this year, Shanghai Fashion Week will continue this partnership introducing TMALL FASHION FESTIVAL, to bring the influence of fashion week to more consumer audience in both physical and digital way. Other B2C related event include FASHION CARNIVAL presented by Shanghai Branch of China Central Television (CCTV).

In the future, Shanghai Fashion Week will continue to make improvements in pursuit of perfection, to build a more professional, authoritative and influential platform. We’ll gather works of high quality to show the energy of China’s design and the rising power of Asian fashion industry.

About Shanghai International Fashion Center (SIFC)

Shanghai International Fashion Center (SIFC) is a standing non-profit organization authorized by Shanghai Municipal Government which aims to promote fashion industry of China. At the meantime, SIFC also operates as Shanghai Fashion Week Committee office and Shanghai Fashion Designers Association to organize, administrate and operate Shanghai Fashion Week. SIFC also organizes MODE Shanghai Fashion Tradeshow, Design by Shanghai Chinese Designer Overseas Program and Shanghai International Fashion Festival, gathering fashion corporations, independent designers, and related associations and organizations with the most influence and market value. SIFC aims to establish the very best fashion showcase and trade platform combining Chinese fashion and oriental culture.