Suzy Menkes exits Vogue

Suzy Menkes, the coiffed critic who put catwalk fashion on the map at the International Herald Tribune and later New York Times, is exiting her role at Vogue International.

The news comes as the 2020 Condé Nast Luxury Conference is canceled, of which Menkes was curator and host. A statement on its website said: “After five successful editions of the annual Condé Nast Luxury Conference, Suzy Menkes will step down as Editor, Vogue International, from October.

“As a result of Suzy’s departure, combined with the ongoing uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Condé Nast has regrettably taken the decision to cancel the Condé Nast Luxury Conference which was scheduled to take place in Vienna on 9th-10th December.”

“I have enjoyed every moment of my time as Editor, Vogue International, and I am proud of everything I have achieved at the company,” Menkes told BoF in an email. “The current global situation has given me – and all of us – pause for reflection. And so it is time for a new adventure, which I look forward to with excitement.”

Menkes will report on the womenswear catwalk season in September, officially leaving her post in October.

Image: Suzy Menkes at Paris Fashion Week by Myles Kalus Anak Jihem via Wikimedia Commons