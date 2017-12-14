Swarovski renews global eyewear license with Marcolin Group

Building on the partnership which began in 2011 with the launch of the first eyewear collection, Swarovski has renewed its global eyewear license with Marcolin Group for another five years. The company said in a statement that Marcolin Group will be responsible for the design, production and distribution of Swarovski and Atelier Swarovski collections of sunglasses and eyeglasses.

Commenting on the development, Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, said in a statement: “We are delighted to renew our agreement with Marcolin Group. Throughout our collaboration Marcolin Group has translated our vision into stunning eyewear pieces, showing true understanding of our brand DNA. We look forward to seeing our partnership grow and develop in the coming years.”

“This renewal agreement highlights the willingness of both companies to develop a long-term strategy for the further growth and internationalization of the brand, where the Marcolin Group styles today are the epitome of the Swarovski savoir faire,” added Massimo Renon, CEO Marcolin Group.

Swarovski Eyewear collections offer a wide range of sunglasses and optical styles.

Picture credit:Ganbaroo PR