Sweaty Betty Goes Live with PTC FlexPLM® To Streamline Processes and Provide A Single Source of Truth Across Merchandising, Design and Buying

Sweaty Betty, a British retailer specializing in women's activewear has successfully implemented and gone live with PTC FlexPLM, the market-leading Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.

Founded in 1998 in Notting Hill, London, Sweaty Betty is a leading design-driven activewear brand on a constant mission to create beautiful and technical clothes, empowering women through fitness and beyond. Sweaty Betty has a strong ecommerce presence and operates over 60 retail stores in the UK with concessions in Selfridges and Harrods. Sweaty Betty can also be found in 50 Nordstrom locations across North America.

Due to significant business growth and the increased demand for athleisure from consumers, Sweaty Betty realized they needed a proven and cloud-based PLM solution in order to provide users across merchandising, design and buying, as well as global suppliers, with access to a single version of the truth in relation to product data and key development processes.

“After a thorough evaluation of several PLM providers we selected PTC FlexPLM,” explains Jemma Cassidy, Chief Product Officer at Sweaty Betty. “We wanted to put in place a secure online solution that would allow our product teams to standardize business processes and data sharing both internally and externally, and enable them to automate, control and organize all change requests, plans and actual changes to the product in real time. Fundamentally, we needed a solution that would tell us where the product is at each stage of its lifecycle. We required a solution that could inform planning for future seasons, help us track our product during its development lifecycle and improve automation. Reducing duplicate data entry and human error was of high importance.”

PTC FlexPLM was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic remotely and swiftly by ITC Infotech, one of PTC’s valued services partners, reducing total cost of ownership and resource impact on the internal IT department. Furthermore, the FlexPLM solution will be used to support Sweaty Betty’s growing ecommerce operations during Covid-19.

Speaking about the project, Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit added: “We are delighted that Sweaty Betty has successfully gone live with FlexPLM in such a short space of time, and so efficiently thanks to ITC, despite the challenges of Covid-19. Sweaty Betty is such an exciting and innovative company and is highly focused on providing its customers with the best products and experience; a business characteristic that we share. We look forward to working with this iconic brand in further streamlining its product development and supporting its digital operations.”

