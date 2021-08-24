Swiss performance brand On files for New York IPO

Swiss performance brand On is set to be the latest company to launch an initial public offering (IPO) after applying to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ONON’.

The sportswear brand, best known for its running shoes, said Monday it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed IPO of its Class A ordinary shares.

The number of shares and price range have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Allen & Company, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse acting as joint book-running managers.

Founded in 2010 by Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, On creates premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities.

Today the brand is present in more than 60 countries globally.

The company has also previously struck a partnership with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who in 2019 joined the company as a “close partner” after investing an undisclosed sum.