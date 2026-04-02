Textile Exchange publishes policies ahead of Materials Matter Standard launch

Textile Exchange has released a comprehensive set of policies providing guidance for certification holders defining the steps required as they move from the organisation's existing standards to its it new Materials Matter Standard.

The Transition Policy outlines the actions organisations must take to align with the new standard. The Scope and Eligibility Policy, meanwhile, clarifies material eligibility, certification scope, minimum thresholds, available certification options, and the responsibilities of certified organisations.

In addition, Textile Exchange has updated the Policy for Scope and Transaction Certificates and related templates to simplify handling and verification of certificates, providing standardized criteria, format, and text for certification bodies and users.

The Materials Matter Standard will come into effect on December 31, 2026, with mandatory compliance by December 31, 2027. The release of these policies is the next step in helping brands and suppliers prepare for a more consistent, transparent, and sustainable standards framework in the textile industry, the organisation said.

Ashley Gill, chief standards and strategy officer at Textile Exchange, commented: “This is a key moment in the transition to the Materials Matter Standard. Publishing these policies provides organisations with the clarity they need to prepare for the shift toward a more unified, impact-driven standards system.

"As we undertake this exciting transition together, we recognise our community may need additional support and guidance. We’re committed to working closely with them and providing the resources they need to navigate the changes and move forward with confidence.”