The 4 Pillars of a Unified Commerce Technology Stack

Move beyond the limitations of omnichannel. Learn how a single, real-time foundation of data and systems can future-proof your retail operations.

Building the Backbone: Essential Capabilities for Modern Retail

The effectiveness of unified commerce relies on a fully integrated technology stack where every core function is native to a single platform, not just connected via temporary patches. The whitepaper identifies four critical systems:

Centralised Inventory Management: Provides a "single source of truth" for stock across all warehouses and stores. This enables high-velocity fulfillment options like BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In Store) and "ship-from-store" while preventing costly overselling.

Unified CRM: Consolidates every customer interaction and purchase history into one profile. This allows retail staff to offer personalized service and loyalty rewards consistently, whether the customer is online or in-store.

Modern POS: Acts as the in-store extension of the digital stack. It allows staff to access enterprise-wide stock, place "endless-aisle" orders, and process cross-channel returns effortlessly.

Consolidated Order Management (OMS): Unifies orders from social, mobile, and web into one workflow. For fashion retailers, this is key to routing orders from the nearest location to cut delivery times and improve satisfaction.

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