The accessory advantage: BARTS’ formula for year-round retail resilience

From the icy streets of winter to the sun-drenched shores of summer, the right accessories can define a season—and for over three decades, Amsterdam-based brand BARTS has mastered this art. What started with hand-sewn swim shorts on the beaches of Saint-Tropez has grown into one of Europe’s most recognizable names in seasonal accessories. Known for its warm beanies and cozy scarves, the label has since expanded its offering to include everything from breezy beachwear to UV-protective baby caps.

While winter remains the brand’s stronghold, with up to 3,500 points of sale across the season, the summer assortment is heating up. Since taking the plunge into swimwear in 2018, BARTS has steadily grown its sunny-season presence to 1,200 to 1,500 retailers, offering playful prints, sporty fits, and laid-back styles for men, women, kids, and babies. Think triangle bikinis, full-coverage bottoms, breezy cotton shirts, and beach hats that shout “Road trip!”

Credits: BARTS

Getting serious about summer (without losing the fun)

Founder Bart Koene once called the shift from beanies to bikinis “a joyful challenge”, and the brand has leaned into that joy with gusto. While summerwear comes with its own set of challenges (fit variety, higher return rates, longer lead times), the brand hasn’t lost its sense of humor or adventure. Each piece is designed to bring both comfort and a smile, crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that defines the winter line.

Strategically, the summer expansion has been a clever move. It smooths out the seasonal peaks and valleys common in fashion retail, gives the brand visibility year-round, and creates fresh storytelling opportunities with each collection. Plus, it keeps things interesting for both buyers and consumers—no matter the weather.

Credits: BARTS

The power of the ‘little extra’

Accessories often play second fiddle to apparel in retail strategies, but BARTS proves just how powerful they can be. From raffia bags to statement sun hats, these so-called “extras” do heavy lifting: they boost average basket size, invite cross-merchandising, and offer impulse appeal that’s hard to resist. In a multi-brand environment, BARTS’ colorful SKUs don’t just fill gaps, they shine.

And when consumer confidence wavers, accessories step up. “People might skip the coat,” Koene explained in a 2023 interview with FashionUnited, “but they’ll still pick up a hat.” Affordable, cheerful, and easy to gift, accessories deliver value even in rocky economic climates. They’re the purchases that feel good without breaking the bank.

Credits: BARTS

Still all about the feel-good factor

Ultimately, BARTS isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. The brand stays close to its roots, focusing on what it does best: creating accessories that make people feel great, whether they’re out skiing or sipping smoothies on the sand.

From a headquarters tucked into Amsterdam’s once-industrial Houthavens (now a creative hub full of green energy and good vibes), the BARTS team keeps dreaming up new ways to surprise and delight. With every new drop, the message stays the same: comfort, quality, and just the right touch of fun. Because in the end, fashion should make you smile.