The crisis as an opportunity! Proposals for change

Dear customer, business partner and friend, this crisis gives us the chance to steer the boat we are all in, in the right direction. We, that is manufactures, retailers, trade fairs and agencies - in other words, the entire fashion supply chain.

In the last few days I have been on the phone with many important decision-makers in the industry. First with leading German local retailers, including Classico, Bailly&Diehl, André Lösekan, Pier 14 and many more. Furthermore with producers, such as Marco Götz (Drykorn), Michael Boveleth (Blonde, Como), Einkauf Wormland etc., the managing directors of the Premium Fair: Anita Tillmann and the Igedo: Ulrike Kähler, to name but a few.

The following suggestions for changes were welcomed by all without exception:

From the time the stores reopen, offer the SS20 items at the normal price (without panic and sales) until at least the end of July

Delivery of the ordered FW20 items from the end of August 2020

Start of ordering SS21 at the beginning of September 2020

Delivery SS21 from mid February / beginning of March 2021

Trade fair ordering FW21 - mid February / beginning of March 2021

Justification:

By extending the current season, the retailer is given the opportunity to sell the goods at the regular price in order to reduce or, if necessary, compensate for the economic loss suffered during the closure.

The later delivery of the autumn goods does not create extra pressure from too much merchandise in the store and new invoices. The supplier does not add a third delivery of goods: SS20, flash programs in May and then an early delivery of the FW20 items on top of that. But he does not need to store current goods until September to deliver them only after the previous invoices have been paid.

In addition, there is more time to create the new sample collections for SS21.

At this point in time, the trade fairs will hardly, if at all, receive any definitive commitments for June / July 2020.

Result / Opportunity:

In recent years, the seasons have been mixed up due to very early deliveries: winter goods were delivered before the temperatures allowed summer goods to be worn. However, these summer goods were already sold at a reduced price at that time. Winter items could be bought at reduced prices from November onwards, although the coldest days of the year were only from January to March.

From an economic point of view, the fashion industry has long been suffering from this misery. For comparison: petrol becomes more expensive when the holiday season is approaching and the demand for fuel increases due to travelling by car. Accordingly, the sandal in August and the parka in February should actually become more expensive - but under no circumstances should they be sold at reduced prices.

I think the ideas mentioned are interesting and helpful for all pillars of the fashion industry, whether large or small. In addition, we have a unique opportunity to change the very entrenched and nonsensical seasonal patterns.

However, this also includes communicating with each other, coordinating and acting in solidarity - such as with:

Trade Fairs: Premium / Igedo / Supreme etc.

Online Retailers: About You / Zalando etc.

Retailers: Breuninger / P&C etc.

Brands: Drykorn / Cinque

Agencies

The eternal "supply chain battle" continuously confuses both retailer and consumer. I wish us all that we can overcome this crisis together as quickly as possible, your ideas are very welcome. Please return this page to me signed so that I can pass the survey on to the decision makers.

WE ARE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT - LET'S STEER IT IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION!

Best regards and please stay healthy,

Norbert Gresch

- This letter was initially in German and will be forwarded in the next few days via 20 leading agencies to retailers and manufactures for survey -

