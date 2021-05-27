The Digital Fashion Group announces Parsons certificate for online ‘Digital Fashion 101’

In partnership with The New School’s N Ventures, The Digital Fashion Group (TDFG) is proud to announce the Parsons ‘Digital Fashion 101’ certificate program. The Digital Fashion 101 Program focuses on demystifying the digital transformation of the fashion industry, addressing topics such as 3D design, virtual prototyping, on-demand manufacturing, AI-driven trend research, and digital marketing. This program is particularly suitable for fashion designers and industry professionals seeking to upgrade their knowledge on the transformation taking place in the fashion industry.

"Our education is global, inclusive, flexible, online and hands-on, working with real business and organizations, real people and real problems to learn through creating sustainable and technology-focused solutions that foster positive changes", says Sean Chiles, co-founder of The Digital Fashion Group.

"Parsons is thrilled to be partnering with the Digital Fashion Group for this innovative course that provides industry professionals with knowledge and insights on how technology is influencing and reshaping fashion," said Debbie Gibb, N Ventures Senior Managing Director. "The Parsons curriculum is grounded in teaching how to design responsibly, creatively and purposefully, and we're proud to be working with an organization that aligns with our core values."

'Digital Fashion 101' is a 6-week program focused on digital development for fashion designers, students and other professionals in the fashion and textile industry. The course is composed of video lectures and expert interviews combined with interactive quizzes and a webinar. There will be dedicated time for the students to work with peers, professors, and professionals. Each participant will have a chance to work on a special industry project at the end of the course that is supported by two technology companies - Heuritech and Eva Engine.

'Digital Fashion 101' was developed by The Digital Fashion Group Academy with the following collaborative partners: The Fabricant, Substance by Adobe, CALA, CLO, DDIGITT, Eva Engines, Digital Village, Heuritech, Holition, INDG, Lablaco, PlatformE, Swatchbook, The Diigitals, Unspun, [a] Industri, The Interline, and Smashcut.

Enrolment starts on 31 May at thedigitalfashiongroup.academy

About The Digital Fashion Group

The Digital Fashion Group is a European-led collaboration between academia, fashion entrepreneurship and the digital industry to equip fashion education, professionals and brands with the relevant skills, mindset, and strategies for tomorrow’s workplace. By leading the digital conversation in the fashion industry, The Digital Fashion Group challenges the status-quo in order to progress digitalisation in the industry and digital transformation in society as a whole. Founded by Leslie Holden, Sean Chiles and Burak Cakmak in 2020, The Digital Fashion Group comprises of three core areas: Academy, Consult and Talent. The Digital Fashion Group Academy specializes in developing and delivering innovative digital content to support lifelong learning working across the fashion value chain through a range of formats. The consulting area leverages the founders’ highly specialized knowledge and experience, combined with their extensive network, to review, assess and advise organizations, institutions, and governments on digital developments in academia and the industry.

About The New School

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring approximately 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in design and the social sciences, liberal arts, management, the arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education courses and public programs that encourage open discourse and social engagement. Through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships, The New School maintains a global presence.