The Digital Product Passport: from burden to opportunity

Under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), the European Union has mandated the adoption of Digital Product Passports (DPPs) by 2030. This regulation aims to improve the circularity, energy performance, and overall environmental sustainability of products in the EU market. It supports the EU’s broader environmental and climate goals, such as doubling the circularity rate of material use and achieving energy efficiency targets by 2030. Textiles are among the first product groups required to implement on-product DPPs as early as 2027.

Burden or opportunity?

While the Digital Product Passport might seem like a burden at first, it offers significant opportunities to add value for businesses. Companies can turn challenges into advantages and gain several benefits:

The DPP can provide significant benefits to design and development teams by offering detailed insights into the product lifecycle. Marketing and sales teams can also gain valuable information on how products are resold and utilised by subsequent users.

It enables ongoing communication with customers beyond the point of sale. This continued engagement can foster stronger relationships and enhance customer loyalty.

By seizing these opportunities, businesses can extend product lifetimes and increase value throughout their lifecycle, benefiting both the company and its ecosystem.

The importance of digitisation and automation

According to Tech Intelligence experts of ABI Research, over 62.5 billion apparel DPPs will be issued by 2030, necessitating extensive data sharing and collection. This will increase the compliance burden for companies, making it crucial to implement digitised and automated data collection systems.

Credits: Casestudy x tex.tracer

What data needs to be collected?

The DPP must provide detailed information on the environmental impact, sustainability, and recyclability of products. “Collecting data can seem a daunting task, but by digitising and automating your supply chain mapping process, it can soon become an integral part of your product data management without extra workload,” says Jolanda Kooi, CEO of tex.tracer transparency platform.

The ESPR also mandates that DPP data be authentic and verified, which is why tex.tracer’s technology collects real-time manufacturing data directly from suppliers, from raw material to end product. This data is verified using time and geo-location stamps, peer reviews, and blockchain, ensuring each step is documented, traceable, and ESPR-compliant.

How does this work in practice?

Dutch fashion brand Fabienne Chapot uses tex.tracer for data collection, while trim supplier Casestudy seamlessly integrates the DPP into products through hangtags and labels equipped with QR codes, RFID chips, or NFC tags. Casestudy's in-house design team, with expertise from global fashion brands, excels in embedding data-driven QR codes in a visually appealing and innovative manner. A simple smartphone scan gives consumers instant access to the DPP, providing essential product information anytime, anywhere. Follow the product journey of Fabienne Chapot’s Pam sweater here .

Use the DPP as an opportunity

Automating the collection and verification of manufacturing data and communicating this through product trims ensures end-to-end transparency and cradle-to-cradle communication with consumers based on factual information. This eliminates the burden of manually collecting data and integrating multiple Excel sheets and software platforms.

“The collaboration between Casestudy and tex.tracer offers not only technology but also expertise to make your entire supply chain transparent and compliant,” confirms Rogier van der Velde, CEO of Casestudy. “This is achieved in a way that beautifully aligns with your brand's DNA. Don’t wait any longer—start transforming your company’s processes today to be ready for the future.”