The future of retail: Sensormatic Solutions Launches Sensormatic IQ

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, January, 2021—Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, launched Sensormatic IQ. This intelligent operating platform for retail, backed by Sensormatic Solutions industry expertise and a robust technology partner ecosystem, delivers tangible value across the enterprise.

Focus on Innovation

The open, secure and agile platform integrates the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio. Retailer, and third-party data sources along with advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), offer unparalleled visibility into operations and shopper insights. This combination drives prescriptive, data-driven outcomes for retailers, creating value and growth opportunities as retailers move into the future.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, the customer experience is about how, where, when, and why engagement happens. That’s why our commitment to enabling customers to harness diverse insights to drive positive outcomes and informed business decisions is more important than ever,” said Bjoern Petersen, President, Sensormatic Solutions. “The launch of Sensormatic IQ reflects our forward-looking business strategy. Through collaborating with our technology partners and leveraging the global reach and scalability of the Google Cloud coupled with smart sensors and advanced analytics, our platform is designed to evolve with the industry and our customer’s needs.”

Fast Forward Retail

As the retail industry goes through significant changes, Sensormatic IQ helps retailers improve both their top and bottom line and brand value by:

Powering the digital transformation within the evolving retail market

Accelerating integration between new and existing solutions and data sets

Enabling agile innovation via a secure, scalable, and managed enterprise-grade platform

Amplifying value by deriving new insights and outcomes from complex data streams

Streamlining execution across retailer functions

Future-Focused Expertise

“This open platform represents years of investment and innovation moving to outcome-based operations in order to meet the shifting needs of retailers,” said Petersen. “The addition of the Sensormatic IQ platform is just one more way Sensormatic is providing the foundation for a digital journey that allows retailers to run at an enterprise scale.”

As the industry continues to evolve, Sensormatic Solutions is ensuring retailers have access to the advanced solutions they need to connect people, merchandise, and data in new and innovative ways. Sensormatic IQ’s flexible, open platform can incorporate insights from edge devices, such as POS, sensors, EAS, RFID, Computer Vision, and more. It is also capable of delivering AI predictive and prescriptive models to support operations in retail environments from grocery and apparel to home improvement and malls.