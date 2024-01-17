The global directory of top B2B fashion brands

The growing fashion industry continuously welcomes brands in different areas, whether digital, sustainable or fast fashion. These fashion brands introduce fresh styles and narratives giving buyers and consumers a wider array of choices to drive the industry forward.

To aggregate the top B2B brands in one place, FashionUnited introduced the International B2B Fashion Brands Directory, featuring a collection of over 4,000 brands. While the directory is accessible to everyone, it enables buyers to discover new labels and explore the latest fashion trends. Sorted by brand categories, it facilitates searches with the help of filtered browsing, such as sportswear, accessories, bags, sustainable brands, as well as women's and men's wear. Every listed B2B brand has its own page to promote its brand identity and narrative, including the mission, products, and contact information.

While the cohesive directory of wholesale brands provides a transparent overview for fashion professionals to stay up-to-date, it is especially relevant during buying seasons for buyers to remain competitive.

The ever-growing B2B Fashion Brands Directory with more than 100,000 users, serves as a go-to tool for fashion professionals to stay informed about the newest and most relevant B2B fashion brands, while maintaining a clear and user-friendly overview. Through offering and expanding the business intelligence for over 25 years, FashionUnited strives to make the industry more efficient by connecting over one million fashion professionals per month. Explore the Fashion Brands Directory here.