The Strategic Approach to Digital Product Passport Implementation

How Certilogo is enabling leading fashion brands to transform DPP compliance into competitive advantage

As the 2027 EU Digital Product Passport deadline approaches, fashion brands are evaluating different implementation strategies. While some focus primarily on compliance requirements, others are recognizing broader strategic opportunities within DPP initiatives.

Over 80 global fashion and luxury brands have chosen to build their connected product strategies on Certilogo's secure DPP platform. Their experiences offer valuable insights into how thoughtful implementation can extend well beyond regulatory requirements.

Building on Proven Digital Foundations

Certilogo's platform has secured over 570 million products since 2006, facilitating consumer interactions every 3.8 seconds across 180+ countries. This operational experience has shaped understanding of how secure digital infrastructure supports various business objectives across different market segments.

"Many brands initially view DPP through the lens of compliance," observes Michele Casucci, Certilogo's founder and CEO. "It's becoming increasingly clear that DPPs can be much more. They can create deep connections between brands and their customers through unique and distinctive experiences. When implemented in a secure and thoughtful way, DPPs can go beyond regulatory requirements and represent a competitive advantage for brands.

Certilogo's consumer research supports this broader perspective: 71% of users report increased trust in brands offering verified digital interactions, while secure products demonstrate stronger performance in the €48 billion luxury resale market (Bain & Company, 2024).

Credits: Certilogo

The Value of Integrated Security

Certilogo's distinctive "Secure by Design™" methodology ensures data integrity and system reliability from the ground up, whether brands choose comprehensive security features or streamlined turn-key solutions. This approach creates inherent links between physical products and their digital representations while maintaining flexibility for different business needs.

While building secure foundations, brands can develop diverse revenue opportunities through connected products: verified resale services, premium care programs, circular economy initiatives, and validated sustainability tracking for ESG reporting. The secure connectivity enables enhanced customer experiences where consumers interact with protected digital identities and brands gain valuable insights about product use and preferences.

Scalable Infrastructure for Growth

Certilogo's platform manages thousands of requests while integrating with existing business systems, supporting both comprehensive security implementations and efficient turn-key solutions. Nearly two decades of experience has created a deep understanding of how to balance security requirements with operational efficiency across diverse brand portfolios.

As DPP requirements advance toward full implementation, brands with thoughtfully designed digital foundations are well-positioned to capture emerging value opportunities while meeting compliance objectives. The flexibility to upgrade from turn-key to full security features provides strategic optionality as brand needs evolve.

Connected products represent fashion's future. Brands that prioritize secure foundations today gain crucial advantages in DPP implementation while building sustainable competitive positioning for tomorrow's customer relationships.

