The Ultimate Guide to Digital Wholesale for SS22: Master the Art of B2B Branding

Le New Black, digital wholesale industry pioneer, has occupied a strategic position in the organisation of fashion brands since 2009. Following the unprecedented upheavals that began in April of 2020, Le New Black has put together some of its clients best practices, to help your brand strengthen and accelerate its wholesale business for the coming Spring/Summer 2022 season.

Download Le New Black’s guide for the SS22 season.

Mastering the Art of B2B Storytelling

Knowing how to tell your brand story online has become crucial over the past 12 months. Due to the cancellation of physical showrooms, brands have had to find ways to translate collection narratives on digital media. The sudden switch to an all digital model has also meant the emergence of new roles such as wholesale e-merchandising manager, and wholesale brand image manager. Subsequently, it has also meant that features such as the customisation of home and collection pages, video and news sections have become popular with brands on Le New Black’s B2B platform.

One example of this is French shoe brand Martinez. Distributed by prestigious international retailers, the brand has presented collections on Le New Black since 2019 and successfully interprets its universe through campaign visuals and inspirational videos on its personalised B2B digital showroom.

Bringing Collections to Life

The production schedule for visual content has also been shaken up. Previously, very few brands chose to shoot all their prototypes and looks for wholesale. Today, none of them skip this step in order to offer the best product discovery experience to buyers. Moreover, some brands have even opted for a 3D walk through of their physical showrooms online, complete with background music.

This kind of quality content helps provide a new experience for buyers. For instance, Kenzo uses 360° images of products as well as videos to better visualise garments on models and the shape of designs. The effort invested in the early production of content for the brand’s B2C ecommerce store means it can also be deployed on B2B media.

Supporting the Purchasing Process

B2B buyers are first and foremost BtoC buyers. It therefore seems logical that B2B buyers should be offered the same shopping experience on a B2B platform. Consequently, Le New Black has enriched its platform with specific B2B functionalities, such as the discovery of collections by material or color, shop-by-look, selection of specific products, and digital linesheets, whilst also providing an experience equal to that of B2C ecommerce.

As a result, IKKS chose Le New Black in May of 2020 to ensure buyers had direct, 24/7 access to its offering. The brand presents a catalog of more than 4,000 products on its digital portal, where buyers can browse by collection looks. From its second season on Le New Black, IKKS had reinforced its cross-selling thanks to the addition of suggested articles on product sheets.

Download Le New Black’s SS22 seasonal guide to learn more from clients such as Bellerose, Gauchere and Sarah Pacini.

About Le New Black: A pioneer in the digitalisation of wholesale since 2009, Le New Black’s mission is to enable fashion and luxury brands to create an unforgettable online shopping experience for their wholesale customers. Le New Black supports marketing teams, CIOs and sales departments, by providing a powerful, intuitive and collaborative solution to present and distribute their collections, as well as aiding in the development of their network of multi-brand resellers.