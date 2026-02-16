The Very Group owner injects 150 million pounds into the business

The Very Group, acquired by global investment firm Carlyle in November 2025, has completed a long-term funding deal to extend and renew debt facilities, to position the retail group “for the next stage of its growth”.

Owners Carlyle have injected 150 million pounds in financial support into debt-laden The Very Group, which includes digital brands, Very and Littlewoods, as it looks to “significantly” strengthen the group’s capital structure.

Reflection of ongoing support

In a statement, the group said that as part of the refinancing, all note classes within its UK securitisation facility have been extended to February 2029, securing funding for the next three financial years, with the group’s 150 million pound super senior revolving credit facility renewed to February 2030.

Edward Fry, chief financial officer at The Very Group, said: “Securing this long-term funding reflects the confidence of our lenders in the strength of our business. The combination of extended maturities, improved margins and further deleveraging provides a stable platform for continued investment in our digital and customer proposition, while maintaining a disciplined approach to balance sheet management.

“The 150-million-pound capital support from Carlyle is a reflection of their strong and ongoing support for the business. This leaves us in a robust financial position and well placed to support future growth.”

Last month, The Very Group reported “resilient” Christmas and Black Friday trading with retail sales growth up 1.9 percent in the six weeks to December 27, 2025.