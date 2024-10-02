Thirty-5 Capital invests in new pickleball apparel brand Muev

Thirty-5 Capital, the private equity firm focused on sports technology and innovation companies, has announced its first strategic investment in pickleball apparel through a partnership with Muev, a new fashion performance brand looking to elevate activewear for America's fastest-growing sport.

The move marks a key expansion of the pickleball portfolio that Thirty-5 Capital is building through its United Pickleball Properties, LLC., investment sleeve. The firm is the majority owner of the Chicago Slice, a Major League Pickleball franchise, as well as being an investor in paddle brands Paddletek, ProXR Pickleball and Boundless Pickleball, and a backer of Sqairz, a sports footwear brand scheduled to introduce its first pickleball shoe in Q4.

Muev was founded by apparel industry veteran Chris Rork, who has led supply chain operations for brands including Levi's and Ralph Lauren. Rork also founded sustainable baby apparel company Kanopy Brands and has led apparel startups for celebrities Shaquille O'Neal and Andre3000.

Ron Saslow, founder and managing partner of Thirty-5 Capital, said in a statement: "Apparel has been on our radar ever since we began investing in the pickleball space, and Muev has both the design and operational chops we were looking for in an athletic wear partner.

"As a veteran of the apparel industry and as a pickleball player himself, Chris has assembled a superlative design team as well as a formidable supply chain that we believe will establish Muev as a top brand in the sport."

The pickleball apparel brand launched online last month and includes men's and women's lines ranging from shirts, socks and hoodies to dresses, skirts and hats, all developed by experienced designers who have worked for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Lululemon, Nike and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, Muev is a direct-to-consumer brand with plans to enter the wholesale channel in 2025.

Rork added: "This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company and the pickleball industry as a whole. With their support, we are well-positioned to offer pickleball apparel that leads in performance and style. Together, we are committed to elevating the sport, empowering players, and driving global adoption.

"This investment from Thirty-5 Capital showcases our shared vision and underscores the immense potential of this collaboration."