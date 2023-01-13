Thom Browne wins trademark case against Adidas

Adidas has lost its trademark claim against Thom Browne, after a jury in Manhattan’s Southern District Court found there was no infringement of the luxury brand’s use of stripes.

"We are pleased that the jury found that at no time did Thom Browne Inc. infringe on any of Adidas’ trademarks. For over 20 years now, Thom Browne has been a pioneering force in luxury fashion, bringing a wholly unique and distinctive design aesthetic that combines classic tailoring with American sportswear sensibilities. We look forward to continuing to design and provide the creative products that have become the hallmark of the Thom Browne label,” a Thom Browne spokesperson said in a statement via WWD.

Adidas, which sought damages and a percentage of lost sales totalling nearly 8 million dollars, said in filings Thom Browne "has expanded its product offerings far beyond [its] formal wear and business attire specialty,” claiming the company is “selling athletic-style apparel and footwear featuring two, three or four parallel stripes in a manner that is confusingly similar to adidas’ three-stripe mark.”

No trademark infringement

In a short deliberation the jury said Thom Browne did not infringe on adidas’ trademark and therefore was not liable for damages or loss of sales.

Adidas has yet to claw back from an annus horribilis of falling revenue and a slew of negative press. The German sportswear giant was late to act terminating its Yeezy collaboration with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper and designer made a barrage of anti-semitic statements last year.

Adidas originally filed a trademark complaint against Thom Browne in 2021. As many pointed out, there is little market confusion between both brands and their use of stripes. Some would suggest the German sportswear giant should get its own house in order before it seeks to compromise others.