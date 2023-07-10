Threads, Meta's new social media platform, surpasses 100 million users in record time

Threads, the latest social media platform and Twitter competitor from Meta, has amassed over 100 million users in less than five days, surpassing the previous record held by Open AI's ChatGPT app, according to reports by the BBC.

The platform, positioned as an app for sharing text updates and engaging in public conversations, achieved this milestone after its launch on Apple and Android apps across 100 countries, including the UK, last Wednesday. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, expressed his astonishment at the rapid attainment of this milestone.

Meta stated that Threads provides a distinct space for real-time updates and public conversations, highlighting their intention to ensure compatibility with open and interoperable social networks, which they believe will shape the future of the internet. However, during its early stages, Threads remains unavailable in mainland Europe due to concerns surrounding compliance with EU data privacy legislation.

The EU's industry commissioner, Thierry Breton, in his first public comments on the matter, suggested that taking the necessary time to ensure compliance would be prudent policy, as reported by the BBC.

For context, Twitter currently boasts 350 million users, illustrating the competitive landscape in the social media industry.