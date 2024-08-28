TikTok Top100 Fashion Index

Developing the most optimal, effective, and engaging social media strategy remains challenging for many fashion brands. Following the meteoric rise of social media platform TikTok, brands, retailers, and designers across the board have sought out ways to increase their presence and command an ever-larger following on the Chinese app. Today, TikTok has become a pivotal force within its own rights in the global fashion industry, driving trends and influencing consumer behavior on an unprecedented scale.

To help identify some of the most prominent trends and developments when it comes to brands’ social media usage, FashionUnited has established its own Fashion Popularity Index.

Looking specifically at TikTok, the most popular fashion brand on the social media platform by far is luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, with a following of 14 million users. In second place, we have Spanish fast fashion giant Zara with 11.8 million followers, closely followed by Chinese ultra-fast fashion company Shein with 9.5 million followers. German sportswear brand Adidas is in fifth place with 8.1 million followers, as Luxury fashion brand Dior aims to catch up with 8 million followers.

Part of Louis Vuitton’s ongoing popularity on the app is linked to the luxury brand’s continual production of distinctive, curated content, as well as its decision to forgo the polished brand image that is more typical of platforms like Instagram and its showcase of unfiltered behind-the-scenes footage. In addition, Louis Vuitton’s TikTok profile is rich with celebrity collaborations from Kim Kardashian to Jared Leto and Naomi Campbell, underlining their commitment to leveraging the significant impact of influencer marketing.

FashionUnited’s Fashion Popularity Index gauges virtual popularity and partially reflects the actual market value and revenue of these companies.

The Fashion Popularity Index is continually kept up to date, as FashionUnited is continuously adding fashion brands to develop a comprehensive list with over top 1000 brands. Additionally, FashionUnited will monitor and report on the social media campaigns and other digital activities of the brands featured in this index.