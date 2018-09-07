Timeline: Lidl’s journey into fashion

Amsterdam Fashion Week kicked off this Thursday and one of the biggest surprises for this Spring/Summer 2019 season is the participation of discount retail chain Lidl. The collection, which will be presented on Sunday, September 9, was created in collaboration with the German retailer and supermodel Heidi Klum. This is the grocery chain’s second time showing on a catwalk after debuting last year at New York Fashion Week SS 2018. How did Lidl make the leap into fashion? FashionUnited’s timeline takes a look at Lidl’s journey to the catwalks of New York and now Amsterdam Fashion Weeks.

Photos: Courtesy of Lidl, Courtesy of Esmara by Heidi Klum available at Lidl