TMO student Lisan Bakker Kleve wins INretail Award

During the graduation ceremony of TMO Fashion Business School on September 27, the INretail Award was given to the highest-rated TMO thesis and graduation internship of the past semester. The prize was awarded to student Lisan Bakker Kleve. She did her graduate internship at Wehkamp and did her research into the (online) information needs of consumers.

The assessment for this award is based on the internship, in which the student works for an organization in the industry for six months and on the research that is done for this internship company. Lisan Bakker Kleve completed her internship at Wehkamp, which wanted to research the information needs of consumers regarding (online) product content in the (women's) clothing segment.

Lisan did not only look at the existing templates but also examined to what extent an item description is important on a product detail page.

An interesting result is that the customer, after viewing visual content, attaches great value to reviews. In addition to this research, she worked on the further development of competencies. Lisan not only paid a lot of attention to expanding her network, but also addressed her established network from AT6, the entrepreneurship apprenticeship line. For example, she was able to organise a sustainable event independently in consultation with the Wehkamp personnel association.

Harry Bijl, retail expert at the INretail branch organisation, presented the award during the TMO graduation ceremony on September 27.

According to Bijl, Lisan carried out a study that is very useful for the sector. "Successful retail and e-commerce companies will increasingly focus on being relevant, meaningful and gaining the trust of your loyal visitors in the direction of 2030. Lisan showed that too."

Lisan is part of the group of TMO students who last Friday received the internationally recognized diploma 'Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Fashion'. The graduates completed their final internships mainly in the retail and online sectors.

The INretail Award

The winner of the INretail Award not only receives the physical award, but may also participate in one of the inspirational trips at home and abroad which INretail provides several times a year.

The original version of this article was published on FashionUnited Netherlands. The text has been translated and edited for an international audience.

Images: courtesy of TMO Fashion Business School