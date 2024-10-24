Tomorrow Limited mulls sale of A Cold Wall

Just months after acquiring the sportswear brand, Tomorrow Limited is believed to be mulling a sale of Samuel Ross’ A Cold Wall.

The brand accelerator is understood to have met with financial advisory firm Interpath, which was then appointed by the directors to find buyers for the premium label, as reported by Drapers.

Tomorrow Limited snapped up a majority shareholding in A Cold Wall back in February for an undisclosed sum. At the time, a spokesperson for the brand said it was to enter its next phase with “sharp intentions and principles”.

Their statement continued: "Now approaching its nine-year milestone, A Cold Wall’s core team of long-standing directors will continue to advance the brand language with Ross’ full alignment, prioritising innovation and material development."

It is currently unclear the reasoning behind Tomorrow Limited’s decision to explore a sale, however, akin to other brands it has previously invested in, it could be simply that the firm’s time with the company has come to an end.

Tomorrow Limited has previously backed labels such as Coperni, Martine Rose and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and has acted as an investor in designer independent Machine-A.