Top 6 reasons for choosing 3D designs

A realistic fit, a more efficient and sustainable way of working, saving costs and gathering valuable data: These are just a few of the many benefits digitisation provides the fashion industry with. According to Alvanon, the global leader in fashion technology, 3D design is the next necessary and logical step towards professionalising the fashion sector.

“There are a number of major benefits in various different areas where 3D design is concerned,” according to Ton Wiedenhoff, Executive European Director at Alvanon. “We therefore recommend for the entire fashion world – from small designers to major brands – to embrace 3D design technology and implement it as quickly as possible.”

1. Virtual prototypes Using 3D design software allows brands to produce realistic prototypes in various different styles, without actually having to manufacture them. This saves on material, distribution and labour costs and reduces the enormous amount of annual waste. 2. Virtual evaluation and testing 3D design offers a unique advantage, as brands can complete virtual evaluations and tests of their designs in almost their entire size range. This saves an enormous amount of time, energy and money. Just consider what’s involved with the physical production of prototypes. 3. Total control Using 3D fit standards also helps to ensure brands have total control over their fit, given that suppliers must provide virtual samples which are tested on 3D avatars. 4. Monitoring Working with realistic virtual 3D bodies allows brands and retailers to monitor the fit and the dimensions within the digital supply chain. 5. Customisation 3D virtualisation is the first step towards mass customisation. 6. Portfolio of 3D clothing In addition to making better-fitting and consistent products, 3D design also puts the brand in a position to produce a portfolio of 3D clothing. The 3D clothing can be used in various different ways, including for merchandising and digital selling, to name but a few. The 3D portfolio can therefore be a valuable future source of income.

Realistic fit

Alvanon was founded by Kenneth Wang in 2001. He developed his own body scanner more than twenty years ago, which allowed him to introduce new, realistic sizing standards. He was convinced that creating the correct fit would result in better fitting clothing, ultimately guaranteeing your customers’ loyalty. This resulted in, among other things, mannequins and digital ‘avatars’ with realistic fits. Alvanon is currently helping leading brands like Chanel, Adidas and Under Armour with the development and optimisation of their fit and sizing strategies.

Futureproof

Wiedenhoff: “Alvanon has built up a wealth of knowledge and experience in all of the industry’s important disciplines over the last twenty years. Alvanon now consists of an international team of professionals, who have more than won their spurs in the clothing industry. Alvanon therefore has an enormous source of experience at its disposal. Areas of expertise include consumer analysis, conceptual and technical design, product development, production, quality, sourcing, planning, merchandising, distribution, marketing, e-commerce and training. We are now on the eve of crucial and necessary changes, which are required to make the sector futureproof. One of those changes is the switch to 3D design.”

Wiedenhoff: “Today’s consumer expects clothing to fit well, to be comfortable to wear and to look nice. In this saturated market, clothing brands are looking for less expensive and more efficient working methods. At the same time, the need for sustainably produced clothing is increasing. You can kill all those birds with one stone by implementing 3D design in your business operations. As a business we are always looking for ways to do things better, for initiatives, ground-breaking technologies and sustainable innovations, which will help to - finally – constructively push the fashion industry into the 21st century. We are convinced 3D design can make all the difference.”