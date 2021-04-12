Tototè.Studio launches its partnership with the multi-brand store Margreeth Olsthoorn

This week the ethical, sustainable and locally produced Dutch bag brand Tototè.Studio launches its partnership with Margreeth Olsthoorn in Rotterdam. Margreeth Olsthoorn is a well-known name in the Dutch and international fashion industry, housing contemporary designer collections for women and men such as Rick Owens, Maison Margiela and Helmut Lang. The young bag only launched in late 2020 and is currently setting foot with wholesaler partners in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain, and countries like Italy, Austria and Switzerland, which will follow this year.

The brand

Tototè.Studio designs according to the three pillars ‘upcycled, ethical and local design’ with the aim to integrate sustainability and social responsibility throughout the entire chain, putting people and the planet first.

Upcycled and recycled

Tototè.Studio bags are produced with Italian and Portuguese in-stock and dead-stock leather, which are the result of the worldwide issue of overproduction, non-used materials and fabrics post-production. Additionally, all bags are lined with high quality vintage scarves, in order to minimize the need for producing new materials or fabrics and maximize the use of everything that is already at our planet’s disposal.

Ethical and local

In addition, Tototè.Studio bags are manufactured in the Netherlands by newcomers in partnership with Makers Unite. Makers Unite is a textile based creative agency supporting newcomers with access to the job market through the collaborative design and production of sustainable products, in the process shifting narratives around migration globally. Makers Unite and Tototè.Studio share an ambition to achieve an equal, sustainable, and inclusive creative industry where newcomers can contribute with their talents.

Tototè.Studio is now available at Margreeth Olsthoorn in the colors Soft Yellow, Black, White and Burgundy.

