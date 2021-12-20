UK advertising set to soar 24 percent, but dominated by Google, Amazon and Meta

The UK’s advertising market is set to grow 24 percent this year, compared to 19 percent global growth. The increase is due to digital media, with all forms of pure-play digital media expected to surge worldwide.

Figures from Group M’s annual This Year Next Year report also highlight that Amazon, Google and Facebook control over 50 percent of the world share of advertising on all media, not including China.

Digital advertising accounts for 64.4 percent of all advertising in 2021, compared to 60.5 percent in 2020 and 52.1 percent in 2019. At the end of the year, its acceleration will reach 30.5 percent according to the report.

The dominance of the Alphabet-Meta-Amazon trio is all encompassing, bringing into question how powerful these tech giants are and the ethical dilemmas that arise from their influence.