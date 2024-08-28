Un-bear-ably cool: Material Exchange introduces first AI sourcing assistant for fashion

Digital sourcing platform Material Exchange has introduced the world’s first AI-supported sourcing assistant for fashion: His name is Frank and he's a bear. He leaves digital assistants like Alexa, Siri and Paperclip (remember?) far behind, because he has style - and an interesting background story.

Frank comes from northern Sweden and always felt a little different among his family members- he wears clothes, for one, with a fur-lined denim jacket over a cosy flannel jacket, a beige beanie (with holes for the ears, of course) and orange sunglasses, which he never takes off, being his signature style. So a few months ago, he hitchhiked to Stockholm, where he was found wandering outside the Material Exchange office.

“Frank” to “revolutionise sourcing”

The people there immediately recognised his great potential - with his photographic memory, Frank can memorise all the materials in the company's large selection and recommend the right ones. He also sleeps very little and is on duty around the clock. And the plucky bear also benefits from the arrangement - he has finally found his place in the world - a match made in heaven!

Material Exchange was founded in 2017 and sees itself as a digital sourcing platform that connects brands and retailers with suppliers. It is supported by a team of more than 70 industry experts in seven countries, including Kingpins founder Andrew Olah.

With “Frank”, the company wants to bring platform users closer to the various materials. If you ask Frank about denim, for example, he offers more information on denim innovations, water savings, recycled fibres, affordable options and novelties. Depending on the selection, you will then find detailed information on a material’s country of origin, the nature of the fabric, technical details and, of course, lead times. Frank then also offers a summary of the collection viewed and the option of requesting a free curated sample box.

“Frank” in his characteristic outfit and with sample box. Credits: Material Exchange

“Sourcing materials is no easy task for the brands or sales executives that advise them. There are literally thousands of data points for them to sift through to find the perfect match, but not anymore,” comments Ben Felton, chief strategy and marketing officer at Material Exchange.

“Frank is going to revolutionise sourcing, by enabling brands to find their perfect match in turbo speed and allowing sales executives to focus on advising them on the best materials for their upcoming lines, rather than spending their time on these sifting and other administrative tasks,” adds Felton.

“Frank” bears out (quite literally) how companies can use artificial intelligence in a creative way and utilise technology in a playful manner. The AI assistant will make it easier for users to pre-select materials and stimulate conversations or orders. We are definitely curious to see whether Frank's family or friends will perhaps take up similar positions?