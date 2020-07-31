Under Armour revenue decreases 40.6 percent for Q2

Under Armour reported net loss for Q2 on Friday. Revenues dropped by 40.6 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net loss for Q2 was -183 million dollars, increased from net loss of -17 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues slipped to 708 million dollars.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) is an American sports clothing and accessories company. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Under Armour develops and sells branded performance apparel both through wholesale and direct to consumer channels.

As of 2020, Under Armour has more than 14,000 employees and operates over 400 stores.

