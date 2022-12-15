Under Boohoo ownership, Arcadia brands and Debenhams remain unprofitable

When fast fashion chain Boohoo acquired Debenhams in 2021 there was little inclination to restore the department store to its former glory. Instead Boohoo bought its brand equity, the Debenhams website and customer base, for 50 million pounds.

But like other brands under Boohoo’s portfolio, which include former Aracadia Group’s Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton, sales are suffering, with Debenhams posting a pre-tax loss of 11.7m pounds between in the year to February 2022. Comparatively all brands posted pre-tax losses: a 15.9m pound loss on sales of 74.9m pounds at Dororthy Perkins, a 4m pound loss on sales of 27.8m pounds at Wallis and a 3.3m pound loss on sales of 31.3m pounds at Burton.

According to the Retail Gazette, where the figures were first published, Boohoo’s poor results are due to a slump in consumer demand and rising return rates during the periods of lockdown sparked by the pandemic.

Back in May, Boohoo flagged that similar pressures had hit the wider group when it revealed plummeting pre-tax profits for the year to February 28.

Boohoo's acquisitions fail to turn profit

The Group as a whole saw pre-tax profits fall 94 percent to 7.8m pounds in the year to 28 February 2022. It also adjusted its outlook for the current financial year, with pre-tax profit down 90 percent to 6.2m pounds in H2 to August 31st.

One year before its purchase spree Boohoo launched a 150m pound bonus scheme, which would see its bosses boosted with large payouts. In the same year an independent review exposed major failings in Boohoo's supply chain, following allegations about employee exploitation, working conditions and low pay at many of the company's suppliers, said Charge Retail.

Boohoo reported total group sales of 1.98bn pounds for the 12 months to 28 February 2022, up by 14 percent compared to the previous year. Full year sales are forecast to be down 10 percent.