Uniqlo’s Fast Retailing donates 10 million dollars to support Ukraine refugee crisis

In response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, Asian fashion group Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., has announced it will be donating 10 million dollars to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to support those fleeing the country.

Alongside the funds, the firm, which operates the likes of Uniqlo, Gu and Theory, will also be donating 100,000 pieces of Uniqlo clothing and other specialty items, as well as 100,000 collected winter clothing pieces from Uniqlo’s recycling programme in Japan.

Items will be distributed among refugees in Poland and other countries, while the funds will go towards the urgent assistance UNHCR is providing to the affected population of Ukraine.

Fast Retailing has already been working with UNHCR since 2006, providing clothing and assistance to refugees globally. In 2011, the duo entered into a global partnership so the retail group could provide more comprehensive support to those in need.

In a release, the fashion firm said: “Going forward, Fast Retailing will continue to work with UNHCR and stand with people forced to flee.”