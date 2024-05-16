Unlock Your Potential, Boost Your Career: re.FASHION ACADEMY

Are you ready to take your passion for fashion to the next level? Look no further than re.FASHION ACADEMY.

In the exciting and rapidly evolving world of fashion, it is crucial to constantly upskill and learn new insights. The re.FASHION ACADEMY provides a wide range of educational opportunities, both physically and digitally, to meet the needs of the fashion industry. The offer includes webinars - live and on demand -, seminars, masterclasses and workshops and is aimed at young professionals, industry experts and all those interested in the fashion industry. With a wide range of courses, the re.FASHION ACADEMY offers a unique opportunity to establish oneself in the industry.

The focus of the courses and seminars is not only on imparting theoretical knowledge, but also on conveying practical and future-orientated content. Experts from various areas of the fashion industry will act as lecturers and speakers to pass on their expertise and experience and provide participants with a holistic insight into the industry. The wide range of experts, including journalists, entrepreneurs, designers, consultancies, and marketing agencies, contribute to the content, which is based on the latest developments, insights, and trends in the industry.

Following the official relaunch of the re.FASHION ACADEMY, the first seminars and webinars will start at the beginning of summer with MASJIEN founders Jasmien Wynants and Ann Claes as well as brand strategist & leadership coach Anita Lotterschmid. An additional course highlight is a webinar with trend forecaster Li Edelkoort, which will take place at the end of the year.

