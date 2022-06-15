Unlock your potential with ShipStation’s Ship from Store

The retail landscape has fundamentally changed in recent years, as has the way consumers shop, and retailers need to make their physical stores much more than just a store. ShipStation’s ‘Ship from Store’ is an easy-to-deploy fulfilment model that brings products closer to customers, while increasing sales, maximising retail site investment, and delivering simpler omni-channel selling – perfect for any company with a store estate or shop profile.

How does Ship from Store integrate into the order and delivery network?

The ‘Ship from Store’ platform essentially converts existing retail stores into mini distribution centres within minutes. It offers complete control from one point, while helping retailers manage stock and fulfilment across multiple locations. The easy-to-use model has automated order assignment and manifests, which integrates with countless channels, POS and carriers, including Royal Mail, Evri (formerly known as Hermes), DHL and Amazon shipping.

Which retailers can benefit from ‘Ship from Store’?

The versatile fulfil-from-store distribution model is perfect for multi-store retailers, convenience stores including franchise and grocery, as well as industrial estate retailers.

What benefits does ‘Ship from Store’ provide?

At the heart of ShipStaton’s ‘Ship from Store’ is a simple model that helps retailers unlock the true potential of their existing retail stores. It helps retailers capitalise on in-store inventory and become a more agile e-commerce brand, which in turn translates to more sales.

The flexible platform allows brands to adapt to the digital market and grow a strong online presence, all while utilising existing staff and store locations to fulfil e-commerce orders. This is a distribution model that makes a store estate more profitable, while efficiently controlling stock levels.

The new approach also means retailers can ship parcels from the closest location to offer faster and more sustainable delivery options with reduced delivery costs, resulting in greater customer satisfaction.

Matalan shipped over 1 million orders during the pandemic with ‘Ship from

Store’ The ‘Ship from Store’ model was pioneered during the pandemic by retailers including Matalan. The fashion and lifestyle chain adapted to Covid-19 lockdowns by using the new fulfilment model to allow staff across its retail locations to pick, pack, and fulfil online orders directly from the ShipStation mobile app, all without requiring extensive training.

Since integrating with ShipStation through SHIFT Commerce, Matalan has shipped over a million orders and millions of pounds in products from their individual retail stores, as well as seen an increase in organic traffic and conversion rates.

“About 40 to 50 percent of Matalan’s online orders are coming through ShipStation to stores right now,” explains Emma Sutton, Operations Director at SHIFT Commerce. “It’s phenomenal. It’s really helped them ramp up their online capacity.”