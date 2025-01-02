Urban Pioneers meets the Benelux: A new era in fashion!

Urban Pioneers, the Norwegian fashion brand with Scandinavian roots, is making its debut in the Benelux! And that’s fantastic news because they’re bringing two separate collections for both men and women, giving contemporary style a whole new dimension. With a focus on versatility and sustainability, this is exactly what you’ve been looking for!

This milestone is marked by the launch of the brand-new AW25 collections, which will be showcased at the Preview, Shift, and Modefabriek fashion fairs. Here, you’ll see how Urban Pioneers is shaping today’s fashion with powerful womenswear and menswear that perfectly match the style of the modern consumer.

Credits: Urban Pioneers

The Benelux team, led by Micha Noot and Veerle Derkx, ensures that Urban Pioneers seamlessly adapts to the local market, thanks to their passion for Scandinavian design and deep local knowledge.

So, are you ready for THE new brand in the Benelux? Urban Pioneers invites all buyers in the Netherlands and Belgium to come check out Preview, Shift, and Modefabriek and see how they’re taking womenswear and menswear to the next level!