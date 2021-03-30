US threatens tariffs on UK clothing exports in tech tax row

A new trade war could be ensue if the US imposes a 25 percent tariff on some UK exports, including clothing.

The tariffs would be a retaliatory move over the UK’s tax on big tech companies. Last April a digital services tax was introduced to ensure companies including Google and Facebook – the big social media platforms, search engines and online marketplaces – all pay their fair share.

Washington’s lawmakers believe the tax unfairly targets US firms and it is now pressing ahead with counter-measures as it applies the pressure to Number 10 to change course.

The increased tariffs on UK exports could be imposed on items like make-up, coats, dresses, shirts, ceramics, gold necklaces, air conditioning machines, furniture and game consoles, said the Daily Mail.