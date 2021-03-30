  • Home
  • News
  • Business
  • US threatens tariffs on UK clothing exports in tech tax row
US threatens tariffs on UK clothing exports in tech tax row

Business

US threatens tariffs on UK clothing exports in tech tax row

By Don-Alvin Adegeest

15 minutes ago

A new trade war could be ensue if the US imposes a 25 percent tariff on some UK exports, including clothing.

The tariffs would be a retaliatory move over the UK’s tax on big tech companies. Last April a digital services tax was introduced to ensure companies including Google and Facebook – the big social media platforms, search engines and online marketplaces – all pay their fair share.

Washington’s lawmakers believe the tax unfairly targets US firms and it is now pressing ahead with counter-measures as it applies the pressure to Number 10 to change course.

The increased tariffs on UK exports could be imposed on items like make-up, coats, dresses, shirts, ceramics, gold necklaces, air conditioning machines, furniture and game consoles, said the Daily Mail.