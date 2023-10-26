Valencian Association of Footwear Entrepreneurs (Avecal) launches innovation plan

The Valencian Association of Footwear Entrepreneurs (Avecal) has unveiled an ambitious new plan entitled: 'Disruptive Plan to Innovate the Valencian Footwear Industry'.

This initiative, backed by the Regional Ministry of Sustainable Economy, addresses five key strategic areas to boost the sector, highlighting the importance of tackling the challenge of generational change in craftsmanship talent.

With a unique focus on promoting craftsmanship through innovation, industry 4.0, internationalisation and value chain, training and talent, as well as cooperation, Avecal seeks to comprehensively address the current challenges facing the Valencian footwear industry, one of the pillars of the Spanish textile and footwear industry, requires special attention in terms of innovation and relevance for new generations.

Marián Cano, president of Avecal, emphasised in a press release the urgency of finding solutions to ensure the vitality and competitiveness of the footwear sector in the Valencian Community.

‘Find a job in the footwear industry’

This initiative has been launched under the slogan ‘Get Employed in Footwear’, a campaign highlighting employment opportunities and employability in the footwear industry, with a special focus on Industrial Vocational Training.

This project, which involves both companies and representatives of training in the footwear industry and VET counsellors, aims to create a guidance catalogue to improve the employability of young people in the sector, integrating didactic content in training centres.

With these coordinated efforts, Avecal seeks not only to strengthen the position of the Valencian footwear industry, but also to transform it into a benchmark for innovation and sustainable development, thus ensuring a prosperous future for the region.

Among the priorities identified, the need to boost technological transformation, encourage the use of sustainable materials, promote eco-design, adopt the circular economy and implement corporate social responsibility in footwear companies stand out.

In addition, the communiqué emphasises the importance of improving the perception of the footwear sector as a place full of attractive job opportunities, especially among the younger generation, underlining the need to establish more collaboration agreements between companies and educational centres to encourage the participation of students in vocational training.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.