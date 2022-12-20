VF Corp to expand Swiss headquarters as part of growth strategy

VF Corporation has unveiled plans to expand its headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland, as it looks to build on its growth trajectory in the region.

Plans for the VF Campus, where the group’s EMEA activities are managed, will soon be submitted to the relevant authorities for the construction of a new building adjacent to its current site, the company said in a release.

The expansion comes as part of a partnership with real estate group Swiss Prime Site Solutions.

If approved, the new building will finish construction in the next two years, with VF noting that its stance on sustainability will also be implemented into the design.

The company’s growth strategy began in the South of Ticino 10 years ago, as it looked to establish a strong presence in the region.

Today, the campus houses four buildings spanning 20,000 square metres where over 1,100 employees work.

Speaking on the upcoming expansion, Martino Scabbia Guerrini, executive vice president, president EMEA, APAC and Emerging Brands for VF, said: "Our development path in Stabio continues, supporting the important growth of the business and the well-being of our employees.

“Double-digit growth in the EMEA region over the past year and a half and considerable growth in the number of employees working in our headquarters make it necessary to further reorganise our spaces.

“We are ready to present a beautiful project that we hope to be able to realise in the next two years, and we are proud to have attracted high-level investors in Ticino.”