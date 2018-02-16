VF Corporation features in the list of world’s most ethical companies

VF Corporation has been recognized as one of the 2018 world’s most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute. The company said in a statement that VF is the only apparel company to make to the list, underscoring the company’s commitment to leading its industry through ethical business standards and practices.

“We are honoured to be once again recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO in a media release, adding, “At VF, we believe that business success and social responsibility are interconnected.”

The world's most ethical companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies in the areas of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

“While the discourse around the world changed profoundly in 2017, a stronger voice emerged. Global corporations operating with a common rule of law are now society’s strongest force to improve the human condition. This year we saw companies increasingly finding their voice,” added Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich.

Picture:VF Corporation website