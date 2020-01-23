VF Corporation revenue increases 5 percent for Q3

The company said on Thursday its Q3 net profit grew Revenues grew by 5 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 465 million dollars, increased from 464 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues grew to 3,385 million dollars.

Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies. The company has a diverse portfolio of iconic lifestyle brands, including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Wrangler and Lee. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greensboro, North Carolina.

